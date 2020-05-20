Joe Rogan’s Podcast Lands Exclusive Spotify Deal

The Joe Rogan Experience, an early entrant into the now-booming podcast space, has signed an exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Spotify, the parties said Tuesday. The JRE will debut on Spotify on September 1, and all of its content — including Rogan’s video podcasts now available on YouTube — will become exclusive to the platform near the end of the year.

No other terms were disclosed, but a source told the Wall Street Journal that the deal is worth $100 million. Rogan will maintain full creative control over the show which will remain free, Spotify said today.

Rogan, a comedian, actor and the lead on-air commentator for the UFC, confirmed the move during today’s episode.

“It will be the exact same show,” he said of the podcast he launched in 2009. “I not going be an employee of Spotify, we’re gonna be working with the same crew doing the exact same show…nothing else will change. We’re very excited to begin this new chapter of the JRE and we hope you’re there when we cross over.”

“Bringing the JRE to Spotify will mean that the platform’s more than 286 million active users will have access to one of culture’s leading voices,” Spotify said in its press release. “By partnering with Spotify, Rogan and his team will enjoy the support of the world’s leading audio platform.”

Spotify has continued to build its podcasting auspices as it has grown. Streaming hours for podcasts on the platform grew 200% Q4 over Q4 spurred by purchases of leading studios Gimlet Media and Parcast. In February, it added Bill Simmons’ pop-culture and sports site and podcast company The Ringer.

In its Q1 earnings last month, the Sweden-based company said monthly average users jumped 31% to 286 million, and that it now has more than 1 million podcasts available on the platform.