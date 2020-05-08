Click to Skip Ad
New Zealand Returns To Production, Paving Way For 'Avatar' Sequels, Amazon's 'LOTR' Series

Joe Biden’s Virtual Campaign Rally Plagued By Glitches; Vice President Asks, ‘Am I On?’

joe biden
Vice President Joe Biden during his virtual rally Joe Biden/YouTube

Joe Biden is seen walking in from a sun-filled terrace, aviators on. For a second, it could be a high-budget campaign spot.

Then a seemingly confused Biden asks an aide, “They introduce me?” To the same off-camera staffer: “Am I on?”

Biden’s subsequent speech is plagued by streaming issues.

What was billed as a virtual campaign rally in Tampa turned into a glitch-filled example of how not to do a Web event.

DJ Jack Henriquez played tunes and bopped his head. The problem was, viewers were held captive watching Henriquez do just that for a total of 4 minutes.

An announcer came on and introduced Florida a state senator Janet Cruz who, seemingly unaware, sat silently on camera for 17 seconds before the video cut away.

After a prolonged silence, Cruz was abruptly back on and delivering her message.

She was in good company.

An equally unaware Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) looked about him, sniffed and wiped sweat from his chin before realizing it was time to start speaking.

Toward the 50-minute mark of the event (an eternity in Web-minutes), Biden finally appeared.

At one point, the former vice president said, “I wish we could have done this together and it had gone a little more smoothly.”

