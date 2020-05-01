Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade Sexual Assault Allegations On ‘Morning Joe’: ‘It Never, Never Happened’

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden denied Tara Reade’s claim that he sexually assaulted her in a Senate office building in 1993.

In an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe anchor Mika Brzezinski, Biden said of the allegations, “It never, never happened.”

Earlier, he released a statement in which he said, “While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny.”

Reade claims that Biden pinned her up against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers. After she pulled away, she said Biden said to her, “Come on, I heard you liked me.” She said he then told her, “You’re nothing to me, nothing.”

Biden said in his statement, “Responsible news organizations should examine and evaluate the full and growing record of inconsistencies in her story, which has changed repeatedly in both small and big ways.”

He also said that the National Archives should release personnel records to see if there is a document of her complaint from that time. Reade, who was one of his staffers, claims that she filed one but did not have a copy of the record.

He said that his Senate papers, now at the University of Delaware, do not have personnel records.

“There is only one place a complaint of this kind could be – the National Archives,” Biden said. “The National Archives is where the records are kept at what was then called the Office of Fair Employment Practices. I am requesting that the Secretary of the Senate ask the Archives to identify any record of the complaint she alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document. If there was ever any such complaint, the record will be there.”

His complete statement is here.