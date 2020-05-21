Kamala Harris To Headline Virtual Fundraiser With Joe Biden

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), viewed as a top tier contender as Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate, will headline a virtual fundraiser with the former Vice President.

California’s lieutenant governor, Eleni Kounalakis, also will be among the special guests at the June 9 event. Tickets start at $500 per person, with those who write and raise $100,000 listed as co chairs. Kounalakis endorsed Biden this week.

The event raises for the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee of the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

Biden’s campaign has a series of events lined up through the rest of the month. On May 27, Biden and Pete Buttigieg will hold a “virtual reception,” with tickets starting at $1,000 per person. On Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is holding a “virtual conversation” on clean energy, with tickets starting at $50 per person. This Sunday, LGBTQ supporters are holding a “virtual brunch,” with Danica Roem, Jonathan Bennett, Dustin Lance Black, Jason Collins and Gus Kenworthy on the bill. Tickets start at $50 per person (or $20.20 per students), and rise to $2,800.

As different as the “virtual” fundraising is in the coronavirus crisis, Biden’s campaign has been drawing significant numbers to some of his events. An event on Tuesday billed as “virtual fireside chat” with Biden and the American Jewish community drew 550 people, according to a pool report.