Barbra Streisand, John Legend To Headline Virtual Fundraiser For Joe Biden

Barbra Streisand and John Legend will headline a fundraiser for Joe Biden on June 11, the latest in a series of events the campaign has on the schedule to raise money before the fall campaign.

Other guests will be announced for the event, which will raise money for the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties. Tickets start at $2,800 per person, according to the invite. Those who write or raise $100,000 will be listed as hosts.

Streisand and Legend have headlined numerous events for presidential candidates in recent cycles. They each performed for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. During this year’s primary season, Legend appeared with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who he endorsed, at events in South Carolina.

Biden’s campaign already is enlisting another group of musical artists, for a Thursday fundraiser called “Rock Out On A Night In” that includes Jimmy Buffett, Sheryl Crow, David Crosby, Joe Walsh and Rufus Wainwright. Whoopi Goldberg is co-hosting along with Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). Tickets to the event start at $250 per person. Those who write or raise $100,000 will be listed as cohosts. The event is for the Biden Victory Fund, with proceeds going to the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

On Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is holding a “virtual conversation” on clean energy, with tickets starting at $50 per person. This Sunday, LGBTQ supporters are holding a “virtual brunch,” with Danica Roem, Jonathan Bennett, Dustin Lance Black, Jason Collins and Gus Kenworthy on the bill. Tickets start at $50 per person (or $20.20 per students), and rise to $2,800.

Biden also has an event on June 9 with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and California’s lieutenant governor, Eleni Kounalakis.