Musical Based On Jodi Picoult Bestseller ‘Between the Lines’ Postponed Until Spring 2021

On the day her new Off Broadway production Between the Lines was set to open, producer Daryl Roth has announced the musical based on the novel by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer will instead make its debut in Spring 2021.

Most of the planned cast will stay on board for the pandemic-postponed production, including Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Vicki Lewis (Damn Yankees, Anastasia), Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate; Hello, Dolly!), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (Les Misérables), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked), and Julia Murney (Wicked). Due to scheduling conflicts, Jason Gotay, previously announced as Prince Oliver, will cede the throne to Jake David Smith.

Directed by Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Paul McGill, Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson.

Between the Lines follows Delilah, an outsider in a new town and a new school, who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book. But as the lines between the two worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur in extraordinary ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

A venue will be announced at a later date.