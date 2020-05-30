Click to Skip Ad
Jimmy Kimmel Says “Enough Is Enough,” Calls For Trump To Be Voted Out In Emotional Monologue About George Floyd’s Death

Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue was somber and serious tonight, as the host shared his thoughts on the George Floyd death in Minneapolis and its aftermath. 

Kimmel rans down the facts of the case as he saw them, and then lamented “the loop we get stuck into,” which, he claimed, devolves into a litany of finger-pointing and blame shifting.

But worse, Kimmel said, was President Donald Trump’s Twitter threat to shoot looters.

“I especially want to pose this question to older people who have seen (racial conflict) before: “Is this who you want leading us for President?” He concluded, “Enough is enough.”

Kimmel the shared a video that has gone viral. In it, Nashville actor Tyler Merritt gives a close-up on himself while reciting a monologue titled Before You Call The Cops.

In the video, Merritt reveals facts about his life, ranging from the mundane to the serious, nothing that he hates the notion “that anyone at all might possibly be afraid of me.”

“I’m a proud man,” Merritt says. “I’m a proud black man.” But he then asks: “Does any of this really matter?”

He answers his own question: “No. I just wanted you to get to know me better before you call the cops.”

Watch the complete video above.

 

