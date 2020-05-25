Jimmy Cobb Dies: Legendary Jazz Drummer Was 91

Jimmy Cobb, a jazz drummer and the last surviving member of the ensemble sextet of Miles Davis’ iconic album, Kind of Blue, has passed away from lung cancer at his home in Manhattan on Sunday. His wife, Eleana Tee Cobb, made the announcement on Facebook. He was 91.

The 1959 Kind of Blue album is considered one of the greatest jazz records of all time. At the time of its release, the album was met with rave reviews from critics, widespread radio play, and is often regarded as the best selling jazz album in history, with over 5 million copies sold, making it certified quintuple platinum as of 2019. The album was also honored as a national treasure by the U.S. House of Representatives.

He worked on several other Davis albums including Sketches of Spain, Someday My Prince Will Come, Miles Davis at Carnegie Hall, and The Complete Blackhawk.

Born in Washington, D.C. in 1929, Cobb, a self-taught musician, made his professional debut recording with Earl Bostic and went on to collaborate with such artists as Dinah Washington, Billie Holiday, Pearl Bailey, Clark Terry, Cannonball Adderley, Dizzy Gillespie, Cannonball Adderly, Wynton Kelly, Stan Getz, Wes Montgomery and many more.

Cobb was honored with the 2008 Don Redman Heritage award and received the 2009 National Endowment for the Arts NEA Jazz Masters award in the same year.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters Serena and Jaime.