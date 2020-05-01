ViacomCBS’s UK Production Chief Jill Offman Leaves Company After 12 Years

Jill Offman, the executive vice president of ViacomCBS International Studios UK, is leaving the company after 12 years.

Offman is stepping down from running the division, which has created shows including Channel 5 reality series Make Or Break?, but she will maintain her links with the operation by acting as an executive producer on its drama slate.

In a statement, she said: “Whilst the time has come for me to leave, I’m happy that I will continue an ongoing relationship with the company as an executive producer for VIS UK’s exciting drama development slate.”

Offman joined Paramount Comedy in late 2007 and went on to become executive vice president of Paramount and Comedy Central International Channels.

She joined ViacomCBS International Studios UK as managing director in February last year, before being named executive vice president of the unit in 2020 during a restructure of ViacomCBS’s international operations.

Maria Kyriacou, president of ViacomCBS Networks UK and Australia, said: “Jill’s creative expertise and entrepreneurial spirit have been instrumental in achieving a host of transformative successes for Comedy Central, MTV and Paramount Network… I would like to thank Jill for everything she has done for the company and wish her well for the future.”

The news of Offman’s departure was first reported by Broadcast.