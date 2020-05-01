Jessica Seinfeld & ‘Breeders’ Producer Avalon Team On Animated Kids Series ‘Downtown Sprouts’

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Seinfeld, author of four New York Times-bestselling cook books, has teamed up with Breeders and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver producer Avalon to develop an animated kids TV series.

Seinfeld, wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld and founder of kids charity Good+ Foundation, will exec produce the series, which is written and created by Sean Gill and Jana Petrosini.

Downtown Sprouts follows six-year-old June Sprout’s life on her family’s rooftop farm.

The farm is smack dab in the middle of downtown New York City and June can talk to all the farm’s offbeat animals. It’s her job to help her barnyard buddies live their best big-city lives. And when she’s not up on the roof with her dad pitching in on their farm, she’s downstairs with her mom running the coolest farm-to-table restaurant in town. A city farm girl’s day is never done, but it is always fun.

Gill and Petrosini have has worked on a number of Nickelodeon’s top shows including iCarly, Victorious, Sam & Cat, Henry Danger, Game Shakers and served as Co-Executive Producers for Nick’s animated series The Adventures of Kid Danger.

It marks one of the first kids shows produced by Avalon, which has been aggressively growing its U.S. business over the last couple of years. In addition to HBO’s comedy talkshow Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, it produced FX and Sky co-pro Breeders, which stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, and Freeform comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, created by and starring Josh Thomas. In October, it hired former Lionsgate Television Group COO Laura Kennedy as Global CEO.

Seinfeld is represented by WME and attorney Peter Grant, while Gill and Petrosini are represented by Avalon & Morris Yorn.