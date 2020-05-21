Jesse Collins Entertainment Inks Multi-Year Overall Deal At ViacomCBS

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Collins Entertainment, the production company behind BET’s critically-acclaimed miniseries, The New Edition Story, has signed a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. Under the terms of the agreement, the Jesse Collins-led company will provide production services for the ViacomCBS cable networks, which include BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1. In addition, ViacomCBS will also have a first look at JCE’s film development projects for its film entities such as Paramount Players.

Currently, JCE has American Soul, the BET series about young Don Cornelius and the struggle to make the dream of Soul Train come true, which is returning for a second season in May. Collins is also in pre-production on Uptown, a 3-part original scripted miniseries for BET that will chronicle the story of producer Andre Harrell’s iconic record label, Uptown Records.

Following the success of The New Edition Story, which drew nearly 30 million viewers, Collins executive produced the 2-part miniseries The Bobby Brown Story. He was executive producer of BET’s hit TV series Real Husbands of Hollywood starring Kevin Hart that ran for 5 seasons.

Collins and JCE’s unscripted slate includes Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow, a music competition show where judges Tip “T.I.” Harris, Cardi B, and Chance the Rapper hit the streets to find the next rap superstar. The second season will air in 2021. Collins has also served as a producer for Grammy Awards and an executive producer of VH1 shows Dear Mama and Hip Hop Squares with Ice Cube, CMT’s Nashville Squares, HBO’s Amanda Seales I Be Knowin’ as well as Netflix specials Def Comedy Jam 25 and Leslie Jones: Time Machine.

JCE is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.