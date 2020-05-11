‘Seinfeld’, ‘The King Of Queens’ Casts Honor Jerry Stiller: “I Adored This Man”, Says Jason Alexander

Refresh for updates Jerry Stiller’s cast mates on the classic sitcoms Seinfeld and The King of Queens remembered their late friend and co-star today, with Jason Alexander calling his TV dad “perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside.”

Stiller’s death was announced today by his son, actor Ben Stiller.

King of Queens star Kevin James called Stiller “one of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth.”

Read their tributes, along with King of Queens‘ Leah Remini, Seinfeld writer (and Elaine inspiration) Carol Leifer, and more as they arrive…

Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

Yeah. I adored this man. pic.twitter.com/4YiaTLJh4C — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

A sad morning..

Woke up to hear that the great Jerry Stiller is gone. What a JOY to work with this man, writing all those seasons on “Seinfeld.” He made everything funnier! Here we are on set with Estelle Harris shooting “The Rye.”

A prince of a guy. Rest In Peace, sweet Jerry. pic.twitter.com/Xdakk3EqKa — Carol Leifer (@carolleifer) May 11, 2020