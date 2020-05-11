‘Seinfeld’, ‘The King Of Queens’ Casts Honor Jerry Stiller: “I Adored This Man”, Says Jason Alexander

Refresh for updates Jerry Stiller’s cast mates on the classic sitcoms Seinfeld and The King of Queens remembered their late friend and co-star today, with Jason Alexander calling his TV dad “perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside.”
Stiller’s death was announced today by his son, actor Ben Stiller.
King of Queens star Kevin James called Stiller “one of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth.”
Read their tributes, along with King of Queens‘ Leah Remini, Seinfeld writer (and Elaine inspiration) Carol Leifer, and more as they arrive…
I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather. I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together. I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family…You will be so very missed Jerry. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Amy & Ben. #JerryStiller #stillerandmeara
