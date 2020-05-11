Click to Skip Ad
‘Seinfeld’, ‘The King Of Queens’ Casts Honor Jerry Stiller: “I Adored This Man”, Says Jason Alexander

Jerry Stiller dead
Estelle Harris, Jason Alexander, Jerry Stiller 'Seinfeld' Shutterstock

Refresh for updates Jerry Stiller’s cast mates on the classic sitcoms Seinfeld and The King of Queens remembered their late friend and co-star today, with Jason Alexander calling his TV dad “perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside.”

Stiller’s death was announced today by his son, actor Ben Stiller.

King of Queens star Kevin James called Stiller “one of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth.”

Read their tributes, along with King of Queens‘ Leah Remini, Seinfeld writer (and Elaine inspiration) Carol Leifer, and more as they arrive…

 

 

