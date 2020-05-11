Click to Skip Ad
Hollywood Remembers Jerry Stiller: Ricky Gervais, Hank Azaria, Kelly Ripa, Lin-Manuel Miranda Among Those Paying Tribute

Anne Meara, Jerry Stiller Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock

Refresh for updates Comic and actor Jerry Stiller was remembered today by Hollywood and New York colleagues and friends for both his comedic brilliance and generosity.

Earlier today, son Ben Stiller tweeted that his father had died at age 92 of natural causes.

“I had the privilege of working with Jerry Stiller and his wife Ann Meara many times on All My Children,” said Kelly Ripa on today’s Live with Kelly and Ryan. “He was the kindest, loveliest person. But his acting was, like, in another dimension. He could go into a far off place and bring out things in a scene that would never occur to you.”

Other remembrances follow:

