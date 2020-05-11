Hollywood Remembers Jerry Stiller: Ricky Gervais, Hank Azaria, Kelly Ripa, Lin-Manuel Miranda Among Those Paying Tribute

Refresh for updates Comic and actor Jerry Stiller was remembered today by Hollywood and New York colleagues and friends for both his comedic brilliance and generosity.

Earlier today, son Ben Stiller tweeted that his father had died at age 92 of natural causes.

“I had the privilege of working with Jerry Stiller and his wife Ann Meara many times on All My Children,” said Kelly Ripa on today’s Live with Kelly and Ryan. “He was the kindest, loveliest person. But his acting was, like, in another dimension. He could go into a far off place and bring out things in a scene that would never occur to you.”

Other remembrances follow:

Captain’s Log Stardate 54: As we begin a new week it is sad to hear about the passing of Jerry Stiller; a comedic genius, fellow actor & friend. He will be missed. Condolences to his family. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 11, 2020

The late Jerry Stiller was – and always will be – a NYC icon. He & Anne Meara were legendary entertainers, and I had the good luck to present them with a "Made in New York" Mayor's Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2012. Now they're back together, & Heaven just got a lot funnier. pic.twitter.com/VcsEmQXnqr — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) May 11, 2020

On stage or off he could put a smile on your face. Photo credit Arlene Gottfried. RIP Jerry Stiller pic.twitter.com/U3fRr9QTwM — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) May 11, 2020

My heart goes out to @RedHourBen & his entire family on this very difficult loss. Thank you Jerry for your brilliant comedic prowess. There was nobody who quite turned a phrase like #JerryStiller & few who got to create a holiday iconically linked to them. Happy eternal Festivus https://t.co/qDb9fFvrHB — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 11, 2020

He was a lovely man – always so kind to me. Condolences Ben. — Hank Azaria (@HankAzaria) May 11, 2020

We send you all love and our condolences, Ben. Every B'way show I every did your folks would come back to say hello and it didn't matter if the show was a hit or a flop..the light and love they brought was always the highlight of the day. Thanks for sharing them with us. Godspeed — Peter Gallagher (@petergallagher) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller–a true gentleman–one of the sweetest men you'd ever know. Our paths crossed many times in NYC when I did the Late Night show. Our deepest condolences to Ben and the extended Stiller family. — Max Weinberg (@EStreetMax) May 11, 2020

Sending you love, Ben. What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you. ❤️❤️❤️ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 11, 2020

This is sad news and a great loss. Not only was he a marvelous comedian and actor, but if you had Jerry Stiller in your corner, you had an implacable advocate and friend #RIPJerry https://t.co/VM5AalImc2 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 11, 2020