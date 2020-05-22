Jerry Seinfeld Opens Up To Howard Stern On His Last Comedy Special, And Who Might Have Played Kramer

Howard Stern managed to get Jerry Seinfeld to reveal several truths during their SiriusXM sitdown.

Among them:

*** Why there will never be another Jerry Seinfeld sitcom: “I don’t like seeing old people on TV. I don’t want to inflict myself on people in a deteriorated state,” said Seinfeld.

*** On why Seinfeld’s Netflix comedy special, 23 Hours To Kill, will be his last: Stern said Seinfeld won’t do another because he never wants to appear less than perfect. “I think you got me there,” said Seinfeld. “I am a perfectionist that way. That’s why I obviously never did another TV series. I’m not going to try and beat that. I can’t beat that. I already have the material to do another special. But I always like to give a little less than you really want. A little less. We could’ve done one, two, three more years (of Seinfeld). The reason people still love that show is we didn’t wear it out.”