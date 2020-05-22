Jerry Seinfeld Opens Up To Howard Stern On His Last Comedy Special, And Who Might Have Played Kramer

Howard Stern managed to get Jerry Seinfeld to reveal several truths during their SiriusXM sitdown.
Among them:
*** Why there will never be another Jerry Seinfeld sitcom: “I don’t like seeing old people on TV. I don’t want to inflict myself on people in a deteriorated state,” said Seinfeld.
*** On why Seinfeld’s Netflix comedy special, 23 Hours To Kill, will be his last: Stern said Seinfeld won’t do another because he never wants to appear less than perfect. “I think you got me there,” said Seinfeld. “I am a perfectionist that way. That’s why I obviously never did another TV series. I’m not going to try and beat that. I can’t beat that. I already have the material to do another special. But I always like to give a little less than you really want. A little less. We could’ve done one, two, three more years (of Seinfeld). The reason people still love that show is we didn’t wear it out.”
*** On the pandemic: “I don’t care about the world,” Seinfeld said. “I’m doing what I like. You do what you like, Howard. That is the genius of Howard Stern — I’m going to do it the way I want to do it and that’s what people respond to, that’s what they like. They don’t want you catering to them. They want you catering to yourself. That’s your art.” Seinfeld added, “When you’re in a stressful situation — personally, or in this case globally — you must always zoom out.”
*** On Andy Kaufman: “I worshipped Andy Kaufman,” Seinfeld said, and added that he believed Kaufman could have been part of the main cast of Seinfeld, not just a guest on an episode or two. “You know, it’s funny that you say that, because Michael Richards is one of those parts where you could never cast somebody else. But now that you mention it, Andy could have pulled off Kramer. He is the only other name I have ever heard, now that you mention it, who could have pulled off Kramer. That’s interesting.”
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.