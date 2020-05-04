Jerry Seinfeld Preparing To Park ‘Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee’

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee may not be taking any other rides around the neighbourhood after Jerry Seinfeld said that he “may have done that exploration at this point”.

Seinfeld, speaking on a virtual press conference to promote his Netflix special 23 Hours To Kill, which launches on May 5, also said that he may have filmed his last live stand-up special.

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee has run for 11 seasons and 84 episodes. He said, “We haven’t planned anything with that show. I feel like I did that tour… I know they look very casual and easy but they’re actually a lot of work to make, the editing is very intense and I don’t know, I feel like I may have done that exploration at this point.”

The 11th season of the show, which sees Seinfeld driving around with the likes of Martin Short, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Eddie Murphy, launched on Netflix in July 2019. It formed part of a massive deal that the comedian struck with the streamer in 2017 that also included two specials.

While he may be entering a “post show business” world, he has no plans to stop performing live, once the global pandemic is over, of course.

He told Deadline, “It’s really about obsessing mostly on the art and the moment of creating something that is great but doesn’t necessarily tied to a deal or production, a network and all of those other things that you think about with showbusiness. Now I feel like I just want to be out on a stage, I don’t really care where, I don’t care what size of venue, it’s just about enjoying that moment and it doesn’t have to be big or a conventional showbusiness venture.”

Seinfeld also raved to Deadline about two up and coming comedians – Sarah Cooper and Ryan Hamilton. “They’re lifers – they’re in this for life. I’m like that. There’s no other thing that I’m going to want to do more than this,” he said.

Hour-long special 23 Hours To Kill was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York and was part of the Seinfeld co-creator and star’s residency at the venue, the last few shows of which were curtailed by the Coronavirus last month.

It is the comedian’s second stand-up special for Netflix after Jerry Before Seinfeld, which saw him combine a stand-up set at the Comic Strip Live in New York with a retrospective and showcased his influences such as Lenny Bruce and George Carlin. Prior to that, his last special release was 1999’s I’m Telling You For The Last Time on HBO.