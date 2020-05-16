‘Good Girls’ Creator Jenna Bans Re-Ups Overall Deal With Universal Television

EXCLUSIVE: Good Girls creator/executive producer Jenna Bans has signed a new overall deal with Universal Television, the studio behind the NBC series. The studio extended Bans’ pact in conjunction with the Season 4 renewal of Good Girls.

While a modest linear TV performer, from the get-go Good Girls has been a major digital draw. The caper, starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman, has a devoted following and a lucrative deal with Netflix, which helped it score renewals at NBC early in its run. It is now a solid multi-platform ratings performer for NBC and a valuable asset with global appeal for sibling Universal TV.

“All studios need to be in business not just with the most talented but with the most collaborative people that they can call partners. Jenna Bans checks both boxes,” said Universal Television President Pearlena Igbokwe. “The international hit Good Girls is evidence of her tremendous skill as a writer and producer, and we count ourselves lucky to get to work with Jenna for the next several years.”

Bans has been under an overall deal at Universal TV, part of Universal Content Studios, since 2016. She was previously at ABC Studios where she created and executive produced the praised ABC drama series The Family starring Joan Allen. She previously served as co-executive producer on ABC’s Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy and also worked on Desperate Housewives and Private Practice.

Bans is repped by Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.