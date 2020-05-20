British Author Jeffrey Archer Sets IPG’s Joel Gotler As First Hollywood Rep

EXCLUSIVE: Author Jeffrey Archer has aligned with his first Hollywood rep. He has teamed with veteran book-to-film agent Joel Gotler at IPG to shop his newest bestseller, Nothing Ventured, as well as his back list titles for film and television.

Archer has sold 275 million copies worldwide, across 97 countries and in 33 languages, and he has authored 27 Sunday Times #1 bestsellers. Oxford educated, he ran the 100 yard dash for Great Britain, and was a Member of Parliament. But he hasn’t been repped in Hollywood before, even though TV series were made from his novels Not A Penny More, Not a Penny Less, Kane and Abel, and First Among Equals.

Nothing Ventured will be followed this October by Hidden in Plain Sight. Both center on the brilliant Scotland Yard detective, William Warwick, as he battles a powerful criminal nemesis. Gotler is already fielding offers to turn William Warwick into a major television series.

“Lord Archer is a force of nature,” Gotler said. “His novels are loved around the globe. I look forward to tremendous success with the William Warwick series as well as Lord Archer’s library of other bestsellers.”

Archer said he was “delighted to be represented by Joel in Hollywood, and to see more of my work brought to life in film and television.”

Archer continues to be represented by attorney Robert Benun.