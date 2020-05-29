Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Longtime Artistic Director Jane Moss Steps Down As Live Shows On Pause

Jane Moss, the artistic director at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts for nearly 30 years, will step down from the post effective August 1.

Moss said the timing of her departure was influenced by the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the suspension of live programming throughout the city. No announcement was made about her replacement.

“I had begun to consider moving into a new chapter of my life prior to the pandemic,” Moss said in a statement. “But the multi-year/multi-track cycle of programming never allowed time for a responsible departure and smooth transition. Now that our current situation has put a pause on live programming, I feel I can step down.”

Moss added that the decision to step down was “full of sadness,” but that she remains “eager to make a new kind of contribution to the life and well-being of New York as we face very challenging times ahead.”

Since taking the job in 1992, Moss has overseen Lincoln Center’s signature programming including the Great Performers series and the Mostly Mozart Festival, as well as the free public programs such as Midsummer Night Swing and Lincoln Center Out of Doors. She designed and initiated the center’s White Light Festival, American Songbook, New Visions, and the Lincoln Center Festival.

Henry Timms, President and CEO of Lincoln Center, said that Moss’ contribution to the center “is not only impressive in its breadth and scale – with over 300 premieres and 100 commissions under her leadership – but impactful in its substance and ability to build bridges between cultures from around the globe.”

“Jane’s legacy,” he continued, “will be felt here at Lincoln Center and beyond well into the future.”

Prior to joining Lincoln Center, Moss worked as an arts consultant, designing and developing projects and programming initiatives for a variety of foundations and arts organizations, including the Lila Wallace-Reader’s Digest Fund and the Pew Charitable Trusts. Among other positions, she served as executive director of New York’s leading Off-Broadway theater company, Playwrights Horizons, and executive director of the Alliance of Resident Theaters/New York.