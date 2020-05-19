Jamie Lee Curtis & Her Comet Pictures Studio Ink First-Look Blumhouse Deal; ‘Mother Nature’ Movie In Works

EXCLUSIVE: Two time Golden Globe winning actress and filmmaker Jamie Lee Curtis and her Comet Pictures label have signed a three-year, first look deal with Blumhouse in both the film and TV arena, Deadline has learned.

Already, Comet and Blumhouse have a feature horror project underway, Mother Nature, which is centered around climate change. Curtis is directing and she is co-writing with Comet Pictures Head of Film and TV Development, Russell Goldman, who was recently named to the post.

“I’m 61 and my motto now is: ‘If not now, when, if not me, who?’ I’m excited to have a creative home to explore my own ideas and others. Jason and his team have made me feel welcome. Comet is ready to bring these stories to screen life,” Jamie Lee Curtis tells Deadline in a statement.

“Jamie is a force of nature and was a real partner on Halloween. So it’s both an honor and incredibly apt that she’s making her first feature film as a director with Mother Nature,” says Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO and Founder.

Blumhouse produced the 2018 revamp of Halloween, which Curtis starred and executive produced; the pic becoming the highest installment ever in the franchise with over $255M WW. The pic, directed by David Gordon Green, also repped the biggest box office debut for a horror movie with a female lead and the biggest opening for a movie with a 55+ female lead. Two additional films have been slated in the franchise — Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends — which are scheduled to be released on Oct. 16 and Oct. 15, 2021 respectively. Curtis also serves as EP on those sequels.

Goldman is a writer and filmmaker from Virginia who has worked with Curtis and Green. His most recent short film No Comment had an online premiere on Film Shortage in April 2020. His previous short Summer of Connor played at film festivals across the world, including HollyShorts and Frameline43.

It was recently announced that Curtis will star in, direct and executive produce, How We Sleep at Night: The Sara Cunningham Story for Lifetime. The film is a passion project for Curtis who optioned the rights to Cunningham’s memoir last year. Curtis’ previous directing credits include Scream Queens and Anything But Love, the latter of which she won a 1990 Golden Globe for in the Best Actress TV Comedy/Musical category. Curtis’ first Golden Globe win was in 1995 for True Lies in the Best Actress Film Comedy/Musical category.

Curtis is represented by CAA and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein.