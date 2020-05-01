James Wan, ‘John Wick’ Scribe Derek Kolstad Adapting ‘Hunting Season’ Tale

James Wan is prepping a film adaptation to Frank M. Robinson’s time travel story, Hunting Season, with Transformers producer Don Murphy and John Wick franchise writer Derek Kolstad on board to script.

The story follows a law officer who is sent back to the past where, deemed an enemy of the state and is facing execution, must acclimate in order to survive.

Starlight and Star Plus are financing the project, which Wan and Michael Clear will produce via Atomic Monster with Murphy and Susan Monford of Angry Films. Exec producers are Peter Luo and Atomic’s Judson Scott. Cory Kaplan will oversee production on behalf of Angry.