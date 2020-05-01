Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Trevor Green Dies: Entertainment Film Distributors Co-Founder & UK Distribution Giant Was 66

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

TCA Cancels Summer Press Tour, Exploring "Virtual Alternatives" With Networks

Read the full story

James Wan, ‘John Wick’ Scribe Derek Kolstad Adapting ‘Hunting Season’ Tale

James Wan Derek Kolstad
James Wan, Derek Kolstad Shutterstock

James Wan is prepping a film adaptation to Frank M. Robinson’s time travel story, Hunting Season, with Transformers producer Don Murphy and John Wick franchise writer Derek Kolstad on board to script.

The story follows a law officer who is sent back to the past where, deemed an enemy of the state and is facing execution, must acclimate in order to survive.

Starlight and Star Plus are financing the project, which Wan and Michael Clear will produce via Atomic Monster with Murphy and Susan Monford of Angry Films. Exec producers are Peter Luo and Atomic’s Judson Scott. Cory Kaplan will oversee production on behalf of Angry.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad