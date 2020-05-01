James Corden Covers Furloughed Staff’s Wages On ‘The Late Late Show’

The Late Late Show host James Corden is personally picking up the tab for a number of furloughed employees of the late night CBS talkshow.

The British presenter is to pay the salaries of around 60 staff that have been sidelined as a result of the COVID-19 production shutdown.

CBS covered eight weeks of salary for production staff when the show, which is produced by CBS TV Studios and Fulwell 73, the production company co-run by Corden and Late Late Show exec producer Ben Winston, was shutdown on March 15.

A number of employees are set to be furloughed from May 4 and Corden will now cover these salaries.

The Late Late Show returned on April 13 with episodes shot in Corden’s garage, after putting together Homefest, a primetime special featuring the likes of Dua Lipa and BTS on March 30.

This comes as Corden was forced to take a couple of nights off hosting duties after “minor surgery on his eye”.

Corden, speaking to Deadline last month, said it’s important to stick together. “I think our job [as late night hosts] is to say, ‘I feel the same as you, you’re not alone and it’s OK to have those feelings.’ It’s OK to feel sad, frightened and helpless, you’ve almost got to let those feelings wash through you and figure out what can you do. I really think it’s picking up the phone and talking to somebody. I’ve spoken to people this week that I haven’t spoken to in a year. I’ve called old friends and thinking who is on their own,” he said.

