‘Jagged Little Pill’ & ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Top New York’s Outer Critics Circle Honors In Pandemic Year Of Multiple Winners

Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge!, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Grand Horizons, Mary-Louise Parker and Jonathan Groff are among this year’s Outer Critics Circle Awards recipients, a collection of Broadway and Off Broadway recipients that make up the organization’s first-ever slate of multiple honorees.

With the Tony Awards remaining a mere possibility this year, the 70th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards took an unusual approach to an unusual, pandemic-shortened theater season: In lieu of selecting traditional nominees with one winner from each category, the OCC named five honorees in each of its technical categories and up to six honorees in acting categories. Four artists received the annual John Gassner Award this season, commemorating works by new American playwrights.

Recalibrated to celebrate “widespread excellence in New York theater this season,” the OCC Awards – chosen by the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers and national publications – were announced today by past honorees Kristin Chenoweth, Bryan Cranston, Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Patrick Stewart (watch the livestreamed announcements below).

Lauren Patten, ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Matthew Murphy

Moulin Rouge! and Jagged Little Pill received the most honors (eleven and eight awards, respectively), including Outstanding New Broadway Musical. The Secret Life of Bees followed with seven honors, including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical. The most recognized play of the season is The Sound Inside with seven honors, followed by The Inheritance and The Height of the Storm, with five each.

The annual John Gassner Award for an American play (preferably by a new playwright) were presented to four recipients this season, each of whom will be awarded a monetary prize: Catya McMullen, for Georgia Mertching Is Dead; Will Arbery, for Heroes of the Fourth Turning; Alexis Scheer, for Our Dear Dead Drug Lord; and Eboni Booth, for Paris.

The OCC is making a donation to The Actors’ Fund in support of its emergency relief efforts.

The 2019-2020 Outer Critics Circle Award Honorees are:

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY

Grand Horizons

Written by Bess Wohl

The Height of the Storm

Written by Florian Zeller

Translated by Christopher Hampton

The Inheritance

Written by Matthew Lopez

Linda Vista

Written by Tracy Letts

The Sound Inside

Written by Adam Rapp

OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL

Jagged Little Pill

Music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard

Lyrics by Alanis Morissette

Book by Diablo Cody

Moulin Rouge!

Book by John Logan

Based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture written by Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Book by Katori Hall

With Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

Cambodian Rock Band

Written by Lauren Yee

Greater Clements

Written by Samuel D. Hunter

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Make Believe

Written by Bess Wohl

Seared

Written by Theresa Rebeck

OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

Darling Grenadine

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik

Octet

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Dave Malloy

The Secret Life of Bees

Book by Lynn Nottage

Music by Duncan Sheik

Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead

Based on the novel by Sue Monk Kidd

Soft Power

Book and Lyrics by David Henry Hwang

Music and Additional Lyrics by Jeanine Tesori

A Strange Loop

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston, ‘Betrayal’ Marc Brenner

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Betrayal

Written by Harold Pinter

Fires in the Mirror

Written by Anna Deavere Smith

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Written by Ntozake Shange

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Written by Terrence McNally

A Soldier’s Play

Written by Charles Fuller

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Little Shop of Horrors

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson

Book and New Lyrics by Dick Scanlan

Based on the Original Book by Richard Morris

Music Adapted by Michael Rafter

West Side Story

Music by Leonard Bernstein

Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Arthur Laurents

Based on a Conception by Jerome Robbins

JOHN GASSNER AWARD

(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)

Georgia Mertching Is Dead by Catya McMullen

Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord by Alexis Scheer

Paris by Eboni Booth

OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill

David Henry Hwang, Soft Power

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Lynn Nottage, The Secret Life of Bees

Mark Saltzman, Romeo and Bernadette

OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE

(Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Susan Birkenhead and Duncan Sheik, The Secret Life of Bees

Ross Golan, The Wrong Man

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Dave Malloy, Octet

Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang, Soft Power

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

John Ortiz, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Michael Mayer, Little Shop of Horrors

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!

Ivo van Hove, West Side Story

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHER

Sidi Larbi Cherakoui, Jagged Little Pill

Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!

Anthony Van Laast, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Travis Wall, The Wrong Man

OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Lacamoire, The Wrong Man

Justin Levine, with Matt Stine, Katie Kresek, and Charlie Rosen, Moulin Rouge!

Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol

Duncan Sheik and John Clancy, The Secret Life of Bees

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements

Raúl Esparza, Seared

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Will Hochman, The Sound Inside

Jonathan Pryce, The Height of the Storm

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Eileen Atkins, The Height of the Storm

Judith Ivey, Greater Clements

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

April Matthis, Toni Stone

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Portia, Stew

David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Billy Eugene Jones, ‘A Soldier’s Play’ Joan Marcus

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Samuel H. Levine, The Inheritance

John-Andrew Morrison, Blues for an Alabama Sky

Chris Perfetti, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Montego Glover, All the Natalie Portmans

Marsha Mason, Little Gem

Krysta Rodriguez, Seared

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Jennifer Van Dyck, The Confession of Lily Dare

OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

David Cale, We’re Only Alive For a Short Amount of Time

Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Aedin Moloney, Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the Mirror

Jonathan Groff, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Emilio Madrid-Kuser

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors

Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man

Adam Kantor, Darling Grenadine

Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Isaac Powell, West Side Story

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Beth Malone, The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Janelle McDermoth, We’re Gonna Die

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!

Shereen Pimentel, West Side Story

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Gus Halper, Sing Street

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Scotland, PA

Francis Jue, Soft Power

Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Eisa Davis, The Secret Life of Bees

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees

Judy McLane, Romeo & Bernadette

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Saycon Sengbloh, The Secret Life of Bees

OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Tim Mackabee, Seared

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!

Clint Ramos, Grand Horizons

Anthony Ward, The Height of the Storm

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Vanessa Leuck, Emojiland

Jeff Mahshie, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice

Mark Thompson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Rachel Townsend & Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Hugh Vanstone, The Height of the Storm

OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Luke Halls, West Side Story

Brad Peterson, Broadway Bounty Hunter

Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions, Emojiland

Aaron Rhyne, The Sound Inside

Hannah Wasileski, Fires in the Mirror

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN

(Play or Musical)

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!

Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, Is This A Room

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Watch the announcements above.