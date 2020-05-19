‘His Dark Materials’ Scribe Jack Thorne Co-Writes BBC Factual Drama On Disabled Civil Rights

His Dark Materials scribe Jack Thorne is teaming with actress-turned writer Genevieve Barr to create a BBC Two drama based on the true story of the campaign for disabled civil rights in Britain.

The pair have written Independence Day? How Disabled Rights Were Won (working title), which will be co-produced by Thorne’s One Shoe Films and Dragonfly Film and TV, marking the Endemol Shine Group indie’s first foray into scripted.

The 60-minute story centers on Barbara Lisicki and Alan Holdsworth, two disabled cabaret performers who met in 1989 and became the driving force behind the disability activist group, Direct Action Network.

Thorne said: “I can’t tell you how exciting it’s been working with the brilliant Genevieve Barr and Dragonfly on this script. DAN changed the world through their actions, and they have never been properly celebrated for it, in this film we want to do that in a way that lauds their true punk spirit.”

Independence Day? How Disabled Rights Were Won will be executive produced by Richard Bond, Tom Pullen and Thorne. It was commissioned by BBC Two controller Patrick Holland and Abigail Priddle.