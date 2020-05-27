Jack Huston Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Huston has signed with CAA.

Huston first gained recognition for his portrayal of the disfigured hitman Richard Harrow in HBO’s Emmy-winning series Boardwalk Empire, sharing a SAG Award for best ensemble cast. Most recently, his film roles have included Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Wash Westmoreland’s The Earthquake Bird with Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough, both for Netflix. Huston’s other credits include David O. Russell’s American Hustle (which earned him a second SAG Award for ensemble), Kill Your Darlings, the David Chase-directed Not Fade Away and Mathew Weiner’s The Romanoffs. Huston recently wrapped the new season of Fargo for broadcast later this year and will next be seen starring in the Lionsgate social thriller Antebellum and Philip Noyce’s Above Suspicion opposite Emilia Clarke. In theatre, Jack starred in Hitchcock’s Strangers On A Train on London’s West End.

HBO

Huston, who had been repped by UTA, has branched into writing and producing. Some of the recent sales in development include The Architect anthology series he’s producing with E1 and Mark Gordon, written by Jen Majka; Huston wrote both the WINK animated feature Sockland and The Count Of Monte Cristo for Constantin. He has also hatched an untitled project called Survivor in a boarding school and set it with Mark Burnett at MGM.

As for Huston’s team, he remains managed by Todd Diener at Untitled Entertainment and his attorneys are Kenneth Garrett and Tara Kole at Gang, Tyre; as well as Megan Moss at Narrative.