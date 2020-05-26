‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Renewed For Record-Breaking Season 15 By FX

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has been renewed for a 15th season. The record-setting pickup was revealed as part of FX’s original programming slate through 2021, announced Tuesday morning.

With its 14 seasons to date, It’s Always Sunny had tied ABC’s The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action comedy series. Now FX’s flagship half-hour series is solidifying its place in the TV history books as the sole holder of the record.

The news comes on the heels of It’s Always Sunny creator, executive producer and star Rob McElhenney revealing last month that writing on Season 15 of the FX series had begun.

In January, speaking at the TCA press tour to promote his new Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, McElhenney, reassured It’s Always Sunny fans that “we’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching.”

Also in January, FX chairman John Landgraf told Deadline that the network was “actively talking” to It’s Always Sunny‘s braintrust of McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day about another season. “We hope, (the series continues), FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said at the time.

It’s Always Sunny, developed by McElhenney and Howerton, was the first comedy hit for FX. Last year, Landgraf called the long-running series “the first successful deconstruction and reconstruction of a sitcom.”

Written/executive produced by the McElhenney, Howerton and Day, It’s Always Sunny stars the trio, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito. The comedy, which now airs on FXX, is produced by FX Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and RCG Entertainment. The 14th season, which ran from September to November 2019, featured the gang dealing with Airbnb house guests, a focus group for a screening of Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool, and a suicidal man threatening to jump off Paddy’s Pub.