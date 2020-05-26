IPIC Theaters Reopening In June: Dine-In Chain Will Check Guest Temperatures, Pause Blanket & Pillow Service

IPIC Theaters announced today that they’ll start reopening their luxury dine-in chain in its Texas locations, starting with their Fairview and Houston sites on June 4 followed by Austin on June 11. IPIC will play catalog movies upon reopening “at a special ticket price.”

No dates listed yet for IPIC California locations in Pasadena and Westwood, as the state hasn’t fully allowed cinemas to reopen yet. Also, the circuit’s locations in New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland, Florida and Washington remain closed.

“During the closure, IPIC Theater’s priority has been to develop a way to offer our unique cinematic and dining experience where our guests can entrust that we have done everything possible to ensure their wellness,” said Paul Safran, IPIC Theater’s CEO and Legal Counsel in a statement. “We have developed new standards to limit interactions between guests and team members, while still delivering the same premium experience that our guests expect. In addition, we’ve acquired new technologies to help maintain the health of everyone in our cinemas and restaurants.”

These new safety guidelines include implementation of the Centurion T165K EBT Thermal Scanner and Evaclean Electrostatic Sprayer. Attendees and employees, and vendors will be required to pass through such thermal readers in order to have their body temperatures checked at IPIC locations. Exhibition remains divided on checking guests’ body temperatures, however, those establishments that have recently reopened in certain states are exercising such measures.

“This will allow for us to quickly identify and address temperature abnormalities for individuals walking into IPIC Theaters,” said Safran.

The Evaclean Electrostatic Sprayer is a touchless disinfectant that reaches four-times the greater surface area compared to traditional cleaning equipment. The sprayer will be used nightly during days of the week IPIC is closed to the public.

Other safety guidelines IPIC is following: