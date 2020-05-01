‘Insecure’: HBO Renews Issa Rae Comedy For Season 5

HBO has renewed Issa Rae’s comedy series Insecure for a fifth season.

This comes after the fourth season of the show launched on April 12.

Season four series regulars include Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Alexander Hodge.

On the show Rae plays Issa Dee, who together with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) navigates the single experience in Los Angeles; their peers sometimes feel intimidated by their success. For season 4, Rae said that all the characters are leveling up and entering the next phase in life. Issa has quit her job and is on a new venture with her passion project of a block party while Molly is in her first relationship in a long time with “Asian BAE” Andrew (Hodge) and balancing her personal and work life. Lawrence (Ellis) is thriving to level up on his own.

The series was created by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore; executive produced by Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”