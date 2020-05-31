‘Insecure’ Actor Kendrick Sampson Hit By Rubber Bullets In L.A. During George Floyd Protest

Actor Kendrick Sampson of the HBO series Insecure was struck by rubber bullets Saturday as Los Angeles police officers tried to disperse a crowd protesting George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Sampson posted several videos on his Instagram page of a large demonstration at Pan Pacific Park near the city’s Fairfax District, where violent clashes took place throughout the day outside the Grove shopping center.

In one video, LAPD officers can be seen firing rubber bullets to try and regain control at Pan Pacific Park.

“They shot me four times already. I already got hurt and I got hit with a baton,” Sampson said on Instagram.

Another video showed the actor backing away from the police, as he appeared to be hit by an officer’s baton.

“Y’all ain’t see no police f—ing up white folks when they took guns to the statehouse,” he said, referring to an incident in Michigan over coronavirus restrictions, not in California. “Y’all didn’t see police attacking white folks, beating em up with batons, shooting them with rubber bullets when they brought guns to f—ing state houses. We came up here with no weapons, with masks.… And we’re the ones who are not peaceful.”