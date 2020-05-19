Management & Production Outfits Inner Voice Artists & TheMachine Form Partnership

EXCLUSIVE: Inner Voice Artists, the management and production company formed by former CAA and Sierra/Affinity exec Ina Petersen in 2017, has tied up with fellow management and production co TheMachine in a bid to expand the two companies’ global reach.

Inner Voice Artists operates between the U.S. and Norway and has a roster primarily comprised of Euro talent. The company also specializes in putting together global co-productions by accessing various local funding pots, while aiming to sell foreign distribution to the U.S. market.

TheMachine, which is run by former Gersh agent Kevin Herrera and Maker Studios co-founder Rawn Erickson II, oversees a network of verified talent and executives working across entertainment and advertising.

Under the new agreement, the two companies will look to identify new talent that they will co-represent and share as needed across projects.

Through its Norwegian office, Inner Voice Artists will give TheMachine a window into the Nordic territory in terms of accessing content, clients, and co-production resources. Inner Voice Artists’ clients will also become part of TheMachine’s verified network.

Inner Voice Artists’ roster includes Norwegian actor Thomas Gullestad; Spanish filmmaker Clara Roquet; Danish actor Johannes Lassen; Norway’s Anneke von der Lippe; Norwegian actor Martin Furulund; and Australia’s Madison Daniel.

“These are uncertain times, but there is a shift in collective consciousness as we are all experiencing a similar threat worldwide and we see it as a great opportunity to take proactive steps to bring content creators and executives closer together,” said Ina Petersen, CEO of Inner Voice Artists. “Our underlying mission has always been to ensure that quality driven projects get made and underrepresented voices are heard. The vision for this collaboration is to build bridges between media companies from North America and other international territories in order to strengthen global alliances and more efficiently advance production everywhere.”

“The saying has been ‘the future of entertainment is global’, but it’s clear that global entertainment is right now. It’s been amazing to see cultures working and learning together on our projects, and this partnership with Inner Voice Artists will allow both of us to have greater reach, unique opportunities for our talent, and to be poised make an impact as the world opens back up,” added Rawn Erickson II, President of TheMachine.