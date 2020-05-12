‘Ink Master’ Tattoo Artist Daniel Silva Arrested In Deadly Car Crash

Ink Master tattoo artist Daniel Silva has been arrested and booked on suspicion of murder in a deadly car crash that killed YouTube personality Corey La Barrie.

Los Angeles police say Silva was driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT at high speed Sunday night when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree in the North Hollywood area of Los Angeles. Police say Silva tried to flee the scene, but was stopped by witnesses who came to help.

His passenger, identified as La Barrie, was taken to a hospital where he later died. It was La Barrie’s 25th birthday.

The police statement characterized the crash as a DUI fatal traffic collision, but the statement announcing the arrest did not detail allegations involving alcohol. Silva was taken into custody on Monday.

Silva has appeared on Season 10 of Ink Masters and won an episode of the show’s spinoff Ink Master: Angels.

Silva is being held at the LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys on $200,000 bail, according to online arrest records.

La Barrie’s brother, Jarrad La Barrie, shared the news of his brother’s death Monday in a message posted to Instagram.

“This isn’t something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,” he wrote.