Ubisoft Names IMG Exclusive Licensing Partner For ‘Assassin’s Creed,’ ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ In Europe, Asia

French video game giant Ubisoft Wednesday named IMG the first exclusive licensing agency for iconic franchises Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege in Europe and Asia.

Assassin’s Creed has more than 100 million unique players and 16 games released over the past decade IMG will expand its robust licensing program into new territories and categories, the company said, including, initially, apparel, tech items, accessories, toys, home decor, stationery and experiences.

With more than 55 million players worldwide and 145 million hours of esports content watched since the launch of the first Rainbow Six Pro League four years ago, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has an increasingly strong esports profile, with annual events organized around the world that attract huge viewership and fan engagement.

Mickael Andreo, VP of Licensing, IMG, called Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six two of the world’s most popular game franchises and said, “We’re looking forward to leveraging our strengths in Asia and Europe to expand their licensed product offering. We are working with Ubisoft to develop an ambitious program for avid fans of both franchises that will be aligned with the brands’ DNA and the growth of esports as a cultural phenomenon.”

“Ubisoft is committed to enriching players’ lives with innovative games, and our global licensing program plays a key role in extending the brand universe. We are delighted to partner with IMG, experts in building brand loyalty among consumers, to grow our program with a variety of original products enhancing the overall experience for our fans,” said François Tallec, Director Consumer Products & Partnerships, Ubisoft EMEA