IMDb Launches ‘Movies That Changed My Life’ Podcast; Guests Include Jeffrey Wright, Kevin Smith And More

IMDb is jumping into the podcast game with its first-ever podcast Movies That Changed My Life. The weekly podcast, which kicked off with guest Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), will feature celebrities and filmmakers discussing the movies that inspired them with host Ian de Borja.

Movies That Changed My Life guests also include Elle Fanning (Maleficent, The Great), Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl, Ted), Judy Greer (Kidding, Halloween, Archer), Felicia Day (Supernatural, The Magicians, The Guild) and Kevin Smith (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot).

“Fans around the world rely on IMDb for information and insight they can’t get anywhere else about movies, TV shows and celebrities, and we are thrilled to extend our popular original content offerings to now include the Movies That Changed My Life podcast,” said Nikki Santoro, Head of IMDb Consumer. “These personal and in-depth conversations with our customers’ favorite actors and filmmakers will reveal the defining moments in their lives, ultimately providing listeners with a greater understanding of their favorite performers, as well as recommendations for new films to add to their IMDb Watchlists.”

The podcast joins IMDb original video series including The IMDb Show, IMDbrief and What to Watch.