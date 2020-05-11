IFC Films Liam Neeson & Micheal Richardson Pic ‘Made In Italy’ Eyes Late Summer Release

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that IFC Films has set Aug. 7 for the release of the Liam Neeson and Micheál Richardson heart-warming movie Made in Italy. The pic, which reps the feature directorial debut of Dunkirk actor James D’Arcy, will hit drive-ins, those theaters that are open, and on-demand.

IFC Films is arguably the only distributor out there that’s making fresh titles available to those theaters that are open right now during some states’ early reopenings as the COVID-19 crisis calms. To date IFC has put five titles in drive-ins since March – Swallow, Resistance, True History of the KELLY Gang, How To Build A Girl, and The Wretched.

IFC took U.S. rights to HanWay Films’ Made in Italy back in February. In the pic, Liam Neeson plays Robert, a bohemian London artist who returns to Tuscany, Italy with his estranged son played by Micheál Richardson, to sell the house they inherited from his late wife. Neither expects to find the once beautiful villa in such a state of disrepair. Made in Italy also stars Lindsay Duncan and Valeria Bilello. D’Arcy directed and wrote the screenplay. It is produced by Pippa Cross and Sam Tipper-Hale for CrossDay Productions in collaboration with Indiana Production S.P.A. Ingenious Media fully funded the production with the support of the Tuscan Film Commission.

This past weekend, IFC’s How to Build a Girl grossed $15K at six locations. The pic reps Beanie Feldstein’s first performance following her Golden Globe nomination for Booksmart, is directed by Coky Giedroyc, and was adapted for the screen by Caitlin Moran from her own novel. Pic also stars Paddy Considine, Alfie Allen, Chris O’Dowd, and Emma Thompson. How to Build a Girl will expand theatrically in the coming weekends.

Other IFC Films theatrical box office highlights from this past weekend include the horror pic The Wretched in weekend 2 grossing $63K at 20 drive-in theaters for a running total of $158,6K.

True History of the KELLY Gang minted $2,25K in its third weekend at one drive-in for a running total of $33,3K. The Disappearance of Clifton Hill earned $3K at one theater in weekend 11 for a $24,9K total to date.