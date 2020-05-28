Actor/rapper Ice Cube has spoken out via about his anger over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, an incident that sparked a freeway protest in Los Angeles and two nights of violence in Minnesota.

Ice Cube seemingly took things a step further in one tweet, asking the question, “How long will we go for Blue on Black crime until we strike back?”

That inflammatory post was subsequently taken down. He also posted a photo of the police officer accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck and causing his death, but it won Twitter’s newly instituted tag for “manipulated media,” as it showed the policeman in question wearing a hat advocating white supremacy.

Ice Cube (real name O’Shea Jackson) also called on the FBI to weed out bad police, claiming they knew who to target.

His stance drew a mix of support and backlash, with Ice Cube tweeting, “Anybody coming at me for what I said ain’t ready to do s–t…”

Ice Cube was a member of the rap group N.W.A, whose song “F–K Tha Police” became an early ’90s anthem in hip-hop. His most recent film apperance was in The High Note.