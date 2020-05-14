IAB Reveals NewFronts Lineup For Virtual June Event, With TikTok And Roku Joining Roster

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 03: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks onstage during the YouTube Brandcast 2018 presentation at Radio City Music Hall on May 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The IAB has revealed details for the virtual NewFront presentations in June, adding newer presenters like TikTok and Roku to a roster full of mainstays like Hulu and YouTube.

The NewFronts, usually a splashy New York affair that leads up to the traditional TV upfronts in May, will be held this year will be June 22-26, with daily blocks from noon to 4PM ET. Like all other event organizers, especially in New York, the IAB had to rethink the approach to this year as COVID-19 began to shut down the city and much of the world. Some broadcast and cable networks have carried on with virtual versions of their pitches to ad buyers, while others have downsized or scrapped them altogether.

The nearly two dozen NewFronts presentations will be made “during a time of a vast reset and reinvention of audience behavior,” the IAB noted in a press release, including a surge in streaming. In response, the NewFronts will aim to “provide marketers access to dozens of events showcasing data and trends behind the streaming surge, the best in streaming video and audio content programming, and ways we can navigate the new future of advertising.”

Related Story ViacomCBS Reveals Scope Of New York Layoffs In State Filing

IAB president David Cohen said more presenters are likely to come onboard, and the trade group is “in the final stages of bringing on an incredibly interesting host.”

Marketers have pulled back sharply on traditional TV buys given the absence of live sports and newly produced shows. On its earnings call with Wall Street analysts last week, Fox Corp. indicated its ad revenue in the current quarter was headed for a 50% year-to-year decline. Tech giants like Google and Facebook also indicated softness in advertising in the second quarter, with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the economy. But most forecasters see digital platforms emerging more quickly and robustly from the current downturn as 2020 unfolds.

In addition to presentations from digital brands, the week will also feature a day (June 26) dedicated to gaming and e-sports.

Here’s the full schedule:

June 22: Roku; Crackle Plus; Tubi; Hulu

June 23: Snap; Condé Nast; Facebook; Ellen Digital

June 24: The Wall Street Journal / Barron’s Group; Forbes; Vice Media; Vibenomics

June 25: YouTube; TiVo; Tremor Video; Samsung Ads

June 26: Special Gaming and E-Sports Day Being Programmed; 3Blackdot