UTA Signs ‘I Can Only Imagine’ Helmers Andrew & Jon Erwin And Kingdom Story Company

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed faith-based writers, producers and directors Andrew and Jon Erwin. The agency will also rep Kingdom Story Company, the production shingle they co-founded alongside Kevin Downes and Tony Young. The Erwins are best known for helming I Can Only Imagine, the $7 million budget pic that grossed $83 million domestic to become the top grossing indie film of 2018. They most recently released I Still Believe, a romance following the true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp, starring K.J. Apa.

The Erwins and Kingdom Story Company have a multi-year film and television deal with Lionsgate. They are next planning to direct American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, about the undrafted quarterback who at one point stocked shelves in a grocery store for $5.50 an hour but didn’t lose faith, and became one of the most prolific passers of his era and an MVP and Super Bowl champ with the Arizona Cardinals. After that, they will produce Jesus Revolution, inspired by the 1971 Time Magazine cover story. Kingdom Story last year launched a TV division led by producer Mona Garcea, whose credits include Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Mike & Molly and Disjointed.

The Erwins’ credits include Woodlawn, October Baby and Moms’ Night Out, and docus and music videos. They continue to be represented by attorneys Matt Johnson and Ben Rubinfeld at Ziffren Brittenham LLP.