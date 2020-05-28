Hyundai & Sony Team For Multi-Promotional Partnership On ‘Uncharted,’ ‘Spider-Man’ Sequels & More

EXCLUSIVE: Hyundai Motor Company and Sony Pictures Entertainment have entered into multi-promotional partnership across five of the studio’s upcoming pics which will feature the automaker’s new models and technologies.

Hyundai Motor’s new models and technologies will star in five upcoming Sony movies including Uncharted (July 2021); the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home (November 2021); the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (October 2022) and other tentpoles to be determined.

The deal will marry Sony Pictures IP with Hyundai’s technology and designs, specifically bringing to life the automaker’s human-centered future mobility vision which is dedicated to revitalizing cities and galvanizing urban air mobility. The partnership will leverage Sony Pictures IP for marketing content and immersive entertainment, collaborate on infrastructure and vehicular concepts for Sony movies, co-create virtual reality and gaming experiences, and co-produce events, among other opportunities. Hyundai will also offer substantial marketing support.

Cho and Godsick. Sony

“This strategic partnership with Sony Pictures will allow customers to understand and experience our human-centered future mobility vision through innovative vehicles and technologies, illuminating a way forward for transforming how we move, interact, and design our lives for optimal benefits. We will offer various ways to inspire our customers and movie fans around the globe,” said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor.

“This deal embodies the true definition of the word partnership,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management, and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment. “The deal has many layers, including substantial marketing support, but its real potential and impact come from groundbreaking content that we will develop together.”