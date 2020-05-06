Hulu To Stream All Episodes Of O-T Fagbenle’s British Comedy ‘Maxxx’ Ahead Of Full UK Run

EXCLUSIVE: O-T Fagbenle’s British comedy Maxxx, which also stars Law & Order: SVU’s Christopher Meloni, is heading to Hulu on June 2.

The streamer acquired the six-part series from All3Media International. Somewhat interestingly, it will premiere all episodes of the show before the show completes its full run in the UK.

The series, which was written, co-directed, exec produced and stars The Handmaid’s Tale’s Fagbenle, premiered on the UK’s E4, the youth-skewing network run by Channel 4. However, it was subsequently pulled from the schedules, replaced by repeats of U.S. comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine and removed from the company’s digital catch-up service All4 and will now air later in the year.

The series centers around a formerly famous boyband star Maxxx, played by Fagbenle, who tries to make his music comeback in a bid to win back his famous supermodel ex-girlfriend, played by Jourdan Dunn, and prove to the world that he isn’t a washed-up old has-been. To get his career back on track Maxxx enlists the help of his cousin/superfan/stalker Rose, played by Helen Monks (Raised by Wolves) and tries to convince his former manager Don Wild, played by Meloni to take him back but he has other ideas and recruits the help of wannabe manager Tamzin, played by Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots). Javone Prince (Phone Shop) plays former bandmate Lucky.

Maxxx is produced by Luti Media, founded by Fagbenle’s younger brother Luti. The series is co-directed by Nick Collett and produced by Ali Carron.