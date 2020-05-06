Hulu-Kartemquin Accelerator Program Unveils ‘Traces Of Home’ And ‘Tres Fridas’ As Inaugural Projects

EXCLUSIVE: Kartemquin Films has set Colette Ghunim’s Traces of Home and Reveca Torres’ Tres Fridas as the two projects that will participate in the inaugural Hulu/Kartemquin Accelerator Program for filmmakers of color.

The Accelerator program offers two alumni of Kartemquin’s Filmmaker Development Programs $20,000 each towards production, and mentorship through 2020 within the Kartemquin collaborative production model.

Colette Ghunim and Reveca Torres Courtesy of Kartemquin

“Access to meaningful development opportunities for underrepresented filmmakers is critically important, especially as we see just how under-resourced our community of independent documentary filmmakers of color are in this pandemic moment,” said Jolene Pinder, Executive Director. “This intervention — to bring a streaming service together with filmmakers at an earlier stage in the storytelling process — is where we want to be. Here at Kartemquin, we could not be more proud to support Colette and Reveca and the transformative films they are making. Both are powerful storytellers and incredible movement builders in their communities.”

“Being selected for the Hulu / Kartemquin Accelerator Program for a film so personal to me is a true honor,” said Ghunim. “Kartemquin Films has been the catalyst for both Traces of Home and my emerging career in documentary filmmaking. I applaud their intentionality to push for equity by lifting up filmmakers from communities often ignored.”

“It is an honor to have such an opportunity for mentorship and support from both Kartemquin and Hulu,” adds Torres. “This experience will provide me with the tools and confidence to tell this story and future stories authentically and creatively. I love being part of the KTQ community and look forward to learning and developing as a filmmaker.”

The program stems from Hulu and Kartemquin’s collaboration on the Oscar and Emmy nominated documentary Minding the Gap directed by Bing Liu and produced by Diane Quon. The feature docu a Special Jury Prize for Breakthrough Filmmaking at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Liu originally developed the film through Kartemquin’s DiverseVoicesinDocs program, of which both Torres and Ghunim are also graduates.

Details about Ghunim and Torres’ films can be read below.

Traces of Home

Director: Colette Ghunim

Filmmaker Colette Ghunim takes her parents to find the ancestral homes in Mexico and Palestine that they had fled from decades earlier. While filling in the missing pieces of her identity, the journeys unravel the trauma of displacement that passed down through generations.

Tres Fridas

Director: Reveca Torres

Two artists paralyzed by spinal injuries discover a shared connection to Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and decide to recreate her painting, Dos Fridas, using themselves as models. This sparks a five-year artistic journey as the two women join forces with a photographer to transform iconic works of art into portrayals of contemporary people with disabilities. The film highlights a unique creative process as they devise ways to authenticate disability as part of the human experience.