Hulu’s ‘Into The Dark’ Sets Barry Watson, Sonita Henry, Marvin Jones III & Lilli Birdsell Among Cast For Independence Day-Themed Installment Of Blumhouse’s Horror Anthology

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu’s Into The Dark has set the cast for its upcoming Independence Day-themed installment and has persevered through COVID-19 to finish the July episode of the Blumhouse horror anthology.

Barry Watson (The Loudest Voice), Sonita Henry (Krypton), Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III (Black Lightning), Lilli Birdsell (Doom Patrol), Kate Cobb (Scandal), Ezra Buzzington (Crossbones) and Joshua Burge (The Revenant) star in the episode, which airs on July 17 on the streamer.

The episode, which is written by speechwriter-turned-screenwriter Alston Ramsay and directed by Julius Ramsay, who has helmed episodes of The Walking Dead and The Purge, is titled The Current Occupant.

Trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward, the episode follows a man with no memory comes to believe that he’s the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy. As the asylum’s soul-crushing forces bear down on him, he fights to preserve his sanity and escape so that he can return to power.

The Current Occupant is the 22nd instalment of the franchise, which takes a different subject related to a holiday that month and turns it into a feature-length episode. It is produced by Blumhouse Television.

This episode had to brave the COVID-19 production shutdown. Blumhouse managed to finish production and the post team has been working with director Ramsay to edit the film remotely.

