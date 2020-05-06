Hugo Weaving Toronto Film Festival Drama ‘Hearts And Bones’ Sells To U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: Visit Films has licensed U.S. rights for drama Hearts And Bones to Gravitas Ventures.

The Toronto 2019 world premiere stars Hugo Weaving (The Lord Of The Rings) as Dan, a renowned war photographer struggling

with PTSD, who forms an unexpected bond with Sebastian, a Sudanese refugee, until one of his photographs unearths a dark secret from Sebastian’s past. Also starring are Andrew Luri, Hayley McElhinney, and Bolude Watson.

The deal was negotiated by Ryan Kampe and Lydia Rodman on behalf of Visit Films and Nick Royak and Brendan Gallagher at Gravitas Ventures.

Pic is directed by Ben Lawrence and written by Lawrence and Beatrix Cristian. Matt Reeder produced under his company Night Kitchen Productions. The movie also played at the Sydney, Melbourne and Hamptons film festivals.

Lawrence stated, “I’m thrilled that Gravitas will present Hearts And Bones to a larger international audience. The response from our festival tour gave me a deep confidence that the film entertained and resonated across borders. Across the globe, the film’s themes of hope, family, friendship, love and human connection are needed even more right now.”

Royak said, “Watching Ben Lawrence’s stunning film at TIFF 2019 was one of the highlights of the festival for me. Having our team work on it now is even more thrilling. This film is an awesome story about how raw pain can be turned into raw hope. Cannot wait for audiences to witness Hugo Weaving, Andrew Luri, Hayley McElhinney, and Bolude Watson weaving their powerful performances together.”