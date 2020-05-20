Howard Stern Mocks “Genius” Donald Trump Jr. After President’s Son Criticizes SiriusXM Host

Howard Stern went after onetime friend Donald Trump last week, saying the president “despises” his supporters. This week, it’s Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. had taken a shot at Stern shortly after the SiriusXM host’s comments about the president last week. On his show Tuesday, Stern fired back.

“I can’t argue with him, that kid is such a success,” Stern joked. “He is such a wit. He is such a genius. He would have made a fortune if he wasn’t under his father’s thumb. Game over. You can’t argue with a genius like that.”

That was in response to Trump Jr.’s comments on Thursday.

“It’s sort of disappointing,” Trump Jr. said about Stern on SiriusXM’s Jim & Sam Show. “I mean, I would think at least the sort of original Howard, I imagine most of those blue-collar people that he now hates since he became ‘Hollywood Howard’ would’ve probably been pretty big Trump supporters.”

Related Story Mika Brzezinski Says "A Call Is Being Set Up" With Twitter Boss Jack Dorsey After Donald Trump Again Tweets Out Conspiracy Theory

Trump Jr. then went on to compare Stern to Hillary Clinton, who Stern supports.

“He’s acting like Hillary,” claimed Trump Jr. “What probably cost her some of the election was calling half the country ‘deplorables’ for wanting to support someone who was going to get things done for them.”

Stern did not seem phased on Tuesday.

“When he shuts you down,” Stern mocked, “that’s it. What an accomplished young man.”

“Where I came from,” continued the SiriusXM host, “no one is expected to be successful or anything. But the way this kid has risen in the business world and just taken it by storm…to be criticized by him is damaging,” Stern wisecracked. “I would list all of Junior’s accomplishments right now, but I only have a three-hour show.”

Trump, Jr. tweeted right back, saying that “Hollywood Howard” had turned his back on his blue-collar fan base. As a result, said the president’s oldest son, “more people will see this tweet than listen to his show.”