Howard Stern Says Donald Trump “Despises” MAGA Voters, Thinks President Should Step Down

Howard Stern spoke candidly about longtime friend Donald Trump on his SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday.

Trump attended Stern’s wedding in 2008 and has been on his SiriusXM show “too many times to count,” Stern said last year. “He was one of the top 5 guests of all time. He was wild…completely unfiltered.”

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” said Stern on Tuesday. “The people who are voting for Trump, for the most part … He wouldn’t even let them in a f*cking hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

Trump prefers the to rub elbows with the rich and famous, said Stern.

Related Story Paul Manafort Released To Home Confinement To Serve Remainder Of Sentence

“One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous,” Stern said. “He loves it. He loves to be in the mix.”

The Stern Show host then offered his former friend a piece of advice.

“I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say, ‘I’m in over my head, and I don’t want to be president anymore.’”

“It’d be so patriotic that I’d hug him,” said Stern, “and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do.”

Stern told Stephen Colbert last year that Trump only ran for president to promote The Apprentice.

“I firmly believed that Donald did not want to run for president. I don’t think it was serious. I don’t think he wanted to be the president. I knew him. He had a great life at Mar-a-Lago.”

“NBC was balking at giving him a raise,” said the Stern Show host, because the ratings were going down. “So what’d he say? ‘I’ll run for president. I’ll get a lot of press.’ This was a gimmick to raise up his salary and to keep The Apprentice on.”

Stern publicly supported Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, but that apparently did not end his friendship with the now-President.

Trump “was calling me all throughout the campaign,” recalled Stern.”He wanted my endorsement.”

Stern even said Trump wanted him to speak at the Republican National Convention but, said Stern, “I had to find a way to say, ‘Look, I can’t do this.'”

But the shock jock said yesterday that, to this day, he does not dislike Trump.

“I don’t hate Donald,” Stern said. “I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.”