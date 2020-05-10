How To Watch Byron Allen’s Star-Studded ‘Feeding America Comedy Festival’

Some of the biggest names in comedy are coming together tonight on NBC for a Byron Allen-driven special to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The two-hour broadcast titled the “Feeding America Comedy Festival” will be co-hosted by Allen, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Crystal, and Kenan Thompson.

The special will feature pre-recorded comedy segments from Kevin Hart, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Jack Black, Chris Rock, and George Lopez.

Also taking part are Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Dane Cook, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Tina Fey, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tim Meadows, Caroline Rhea, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Sheryl Underwood, Marlon Wayans, Will Smith, Will Ferrell, Wanda Sykes, Stephen Colbert, Michael Che and Colin Quinn.

The special will benefit the charity Feeding America, which has a network of 200 food banks around the nation. Allen, founder/chair/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group, put together the event to address the problem of food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My first call was to Kevin Hart,” he told TMZ earlier this week. “And then we called Tiffany Haddish, Eddie Murphy, Billy Crystal , Adam Sandler, … and every comedian said, ‘I’m in there, let’s go.’”

Co-produced by Entertainment Studios and Funny Or Die, the “Feeding America Comedy Festival” will air Sunday, May 10 from 7-9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The special will stream live on Allen Media Group-owned television networks, Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel, as well as on the free streaming service app Local Now.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate or sign up to volunteer here.