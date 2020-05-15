All Numbers Rise For ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Finale; ABC Tops Thursday Ratings

ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder ended its six-season run Thursday answering lots of pressing questions and scoring in the ratings as well. The Viola Davis-toplined legal drama drew a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.24 million viewers last night, growing two-tenths in the demo and almost a half-million viewers from a week ago for its best viewership number since October 2018.

The HTGAWM finale teamed with the night’s two top-rated programs — Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (0.9, 6.48M), even with a week ago, and the Season 3 finale of Station 19 (0.9, 5.88M), up a tenth — to give ABC the overall victory in both metrics.

The CW also aired a finale in the Season 1 ender for Katy Keene (0.1, 460,000), which was even with last week. The network said it will make a decision on a renewal in the next few weeks after waiting on time-shifted ratings data for the Riverdale spinoff starring Lucy Hale. A second season is considered likely, however, given it hails from top producers Greg Berlanti and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and is fronted by Hale, well known in the CW universe.

Katy Keene was followed by a fresh episode of In the Dark (0.1, 340K), even with last week.

Other new episodes in primetime last night included NBC’s midseason drama Council of Dads (0.4, 2.84M), even in the demo but dipping in viewers for its second week in its regular time period. It edged out the second week of Fox’s Googlebox-y Celebrity Watch Party (0.3, 1.60M), which fell a tenth.

NBC also aired Blindspot (0.3, 1.88M), which was even in the demo. CBS mixed in Young Sheldon and S.W.A.T. replays with fresh episodes of the departing Man With a Plan (0.7, 5.51M) and Broke (0.6, 4.64M), both of which were steady.