Hong Kong Cinemas Set To Re-Open

Cinemas in Hong Kong will re-open later this week after the local government said it would relax restrictions on public gatherings.

No new local transmissions of coronavirus have been registered in the territory in the last two weeks, and only a small amount of imported cases have been confirmed, leading authorities to ease the lockdown from May 8, as reported today by Reuters.

The new rules will allow gatherings of up to eight people at a time. It also covers gyms, beauty parlours, and game centers. Unfortunately for local residents, karaoke bars, bath houses and night clubs will remain closed.

In total, Hong Kong has recorded 1,041 cases of the virus and four deaths.