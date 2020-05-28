‘Home Town’ Renewed For Season 5 By HGTV

Popular home renovation series Home Town is returning for a fifth season. HGTV said today it has ordered 16 new episodes of the reality series, starring home reno experts Ben and Erin Napier, for premiere in early 2021. The renewal comes ahead of Home Town’s season 4 finale, on Monday, June 8.

A solid ratings performer, the current season of Home Town has drawn more than 30.4 million total viewers since its premiere on Monday, January 20, according to Nielsen.

Set in Laurel, Mississippi, Home Town features husband-and-wife duo Ben and Erin as they use their artistic vision and passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured homes.

In the upcoming finale episode, the Napiers will revisit the renovation for actor Richard T. Jones and his wife, Nancy, from this season’s premiere episode. After the home was destroyed by a tornado, Ben and Erin repair the damage and reimagine the home with a new backyard.

Erin shared the renewal news on her Instagram page accompanied by a throwback photo taken during one of the early seasons of Home Town. See below.

As previously reported, the Napiers also are set to star in Home Town Takeover, a six-episode special-event series also slated to air on HGTV in 2021. In the series, the couple leads a team of renovation pros as they takeover and makeover an entire small town.



Home Town‘s Season 4 finale airs at 9 PM ET/PT Monday, June 8 on HGTV.