Historic Hollywood Bowl Cancels 2020 Season

The Hollywood Bowl, a staple of the summer in Los Angeles, is shuttering its 2020 season, officials said Wednesday. The move due to the coronavirus pandemic includes canceling all the concerts presented by the Los Angeles Philharmonic that had been scheduled between June 6-September 26.

The historic venue that has hosted everybody from Leonard Bernstein and Frank Sinatra to the Beatles, Monty Python to John Williams already had to cancel early-season events including the annual Korea Times Music Festival and a Dave Chappelle concert that had been set for May 2. Most shows had already been postponed or canceled including the annual Playboy Jazz Festival and the June 13 opening night with Brandi Carlile.

Artists that had been set for summer dates include Andrea Bocelli, Bob Dylan, Jill Scott, the Beach Boys, Fantasia Barrino, Janelle Monáe, Ozzy Osbourne, Little Big Town, John Fogerty, Cynthia Erivo, Diana Ross, Backstreet Boys and the musical School of Rock among many others.

Thank you for your continued support.❤️We look forward to sharing the music we all love with you in the future. Please visit https://t.co/B8dmJWTaEN to learn more. pic.twitter.com/OIUlpaymwi — Hollywood Bowl (@HollywoodBowl) May 13, 2020

It will be the first season without Hollywood Bowl events in the 98 years of the venue, which is managed by the LA Phil, a non-profit organization. In April, the LA Phil canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season that included 37 shows. The organization, which is supported by ticket sales and donations, is urging donations to aid its musicians and staff during the shutdown.

“We are sad to share that, for the first time in its almost century-long history, the Hollywood Bowl will be silent this summer,” organizers said today. “In response to the latest guidance of public health officials and in an effort to protect our artists, audiences, staff, and community from the spread of COVID-19, we are canceling the 2020 season at the Hollywood Bowl.”

Ticketholders can use the credit for a future LA Phil-produced concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Walt Disney Concert Hall, or The Ford; or request a refund. For more info, email information@laphil.org, or call (323) 850-2000 between 10 AM-6 PM Monday through Friday.