Below-The-Line Workers Who Missed Qualifying For Health Benefits Because Of Shutdown Get Another Extension

The Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans is again extending health benefits to below-the-line workers who came up just short of qualifying when the pandemic shutdown hit. Those who fell even shorter but can prove that they had promises of work will also get to keep their health coverage through November.

Under the new deal, MPIPHP will make up the difference — for those whose qualifying period ended March 21 — if they had 375 or more hours worked or banked but less than the 400 needed to qualify. “You will be given the difference to get you to 400 hours so that you have benefits and your eligibility period continues, starting on June 1,” said Rebecca Rhine, national executive director of the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, in a new video message to her members.

Last month, the MPIPHP board extended that same credit to those whose eligibility period had been set to expire April 25, but not to those whose eligibility period had ended March 21.

The health plan will now also make up the difference for those with 300-375 banked or worked hours who can provide proof of jobs they would have had but for the COVID-19 shutdown.

The MPIPHP covers tens of thousands of now-unemployed members of IATSE’s West Coast studio locals, Teamsters Local 399 and the Basic Crafts unions among others.