ABC’s Game Show Trio Tops Thursday Ratings; ‘Labor Of Love’ Kicks Off Run

ABC’s game show trio of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and the season premieres of Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth led Thursday’s primetime, which included NBC’s Red Nose Day lineup and the series premiere of Fox’s reality matchmaking series Labor of Love.

Millionaire, which drew a 0.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and dipped a tenth from last week, tied with the Season 2 premiere of Holey Moley (0.8, 4.44M) and NBC’s special Celebrity Escape Room (0.8, 3.80M) for the night’s top honors in the demo. To Tell the Truth (0.7, 3.77M) followed as it returned for its fifth cycle. ABC won the night overall in both metrics.

NBC’s two-hour Red Nose Day benefit (0.4, 1.94M) was even with last year’s two-hour telecast but dipped in viewers.

On Fox came the soft series premiere of Labor of Love (0.2, 910,000), the eight-part series hosted by Kristen Davis in which 15 men will compete to win the heart of Kristy Katzmann, who is looking to start a family ASAP. Its lead-in was Celebrity Watch Party (0.3, 1.41M), steady with last week in the demo but down in viewers.

Also premiering last night was the Season 3 bow of the CW’s Burden of Proof (0.1, 620K). It was followed by a fresh In the Dark (0.1, 540K).

CBS scattered repeats amid fresh episodes of ending series Man With a Plan (0.6, 5.35M), and Broke (0.5, 4.32M), both off a tenth from a week ago.